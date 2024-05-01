Smaller mixed yard still brings strong community crowd at Euroa's May sale

Feedlotters have good margins for well-bred cattle, as three major buyers support Euroa's May store cattle sale.
Euroa agents yarded about 850 head of cattle at the May store cattle sale.
Elders auctioneer Joe Allen, Euroa, said it was a mixed yarding, but good pens of cattle throughout at the May 1 sale.
"It was definitely cheaper than our last sale a month ago and a cheaper trend than what we've seen the past two or three weeks," he said.
"We've had a break locally but paddocks are pretty slow and people are waiting with anticipation for the next rain."
He said there was more feedlot support present.
"There wasn't the grassfed competition we've had the past two months, but what we're seeing are the finished cattle in the market at the moment are getting rewarded," he said.
"The feedlotters probably have a good margin currently to buy well-bred cattle in and around $3 a kilogram to do their job with."
He said they would now focus on the feature June sale, which they expected would be a two-day sale and about 4000 head of cattle under the hammer.
Nutrien livestock agent Daniel Fischer, Wangaratta, said the higher-quality cattle sold well, with three major buyers across Duncan Brown, Conroy Brothers and Garry McCorkell.
"The good cattle sold very well, the good runs of proper bred black cattle sold as well as in other areas," he said.
"Once you get into the secondary runs of cattle and the dairy cross cattle, it was a difficult sale.
"The way the season has gone, I think the [vendors] would be happy to get away with it."
Miriantini Farming sold 11 steers, 577 kilograms, for 303 cents a kilogram or $1750.
Garrard Pastoral sold 14 steers, 469kg, for 328c/kg or $1540.
Kelvin View Pastoral sold two steers, 508kg, for 285c/kg or $1450.
Bylards Produce sold four steers, 475kg, for 295c/kg or $1400.
R Jones sold 15 steers, 349kg, for 324c/kg or $1130, 13 steers, 331kg, for 319c/kg or $1050, nine steers, 274kg, for 325c/kg or $890, and 13 heifers, 293kg, for $860 or 294c/kg.
N Mahncke sold 10 steers, 331kg, for 314c/kg or $1040, five steers, 282kg, for 291c/kg or $820 and 12 steers, 282kg, for 305c/kg or $860.
Randall Smith sold nine steers, 358kg, Connamara blood, for 307c/kg or $1100 and four stags, 376kg, 191c/kg or $720.
Domali Park sold three steers, 422kg, for 327c/kg or $1380.
Burrandool sold four steers, 7-8 months, 361kg, for 330c/kg or $1380.
Kilcoolin Holdings sold 25 steers, 362kg, Merridale-blood, for 348c/kg or $1260, nine steers, 322kg, for 323c/kg or $1040.
R & M Lloyd sold 14 steers, 334kg, Newnham-blood, for 290c/kg or $970.
Glenmaye sold 10 steers, 310kg, Connamara-blood, for 322c/kg or $1000.
The Creamery sold 17 steers, 290kg, Connamara-blood, for 331c/kg or $960.
Oxton sold 13 steers, 302kg, for 341c/kg or $1030.
A & SM Bell 11 steers, 296kg, for 321c/kg or $950.
Great Missenden sold 14 steers, 279kg, for 337c/kg or $940.
Jennick sold 10 steers, 304kg, for 299c/kg or $910 and 11 steers, 276kg, for 282c/kg or $780.
Glenlyon Holdings sold five steers, 270kg, for 274c/kg or $740.
L Speechley sold seven steers, 416kg, for 168c/kg or $700.
P Matters sold 11 heifers, 466kg, for 272c/kg or $1270.
R & N Sawyer sold 10 heifers, 389kg, for 254c/kg or $990.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.