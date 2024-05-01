Stock & Land
New report calls for laws on the 'right' to adequate food supplies

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 2 2024 - 6:00am
There is currently no mechanism to hold governments to account and there is very little policy focus in Australia as to whether or not people have access to adequate food, says the co-author of a new report, Rachel Carey. Picture by Andrew Miller
New University of Melbourne research has called on the state government to the enshrining of the "right" to access to food in legislation.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

