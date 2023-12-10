Stock & Land
Home/News

New agricultural land protection inquiry met with sceptical response

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
December 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance president Tammi Jonas, Eganstown, says the issue is widespread. Picture supplied
Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance president Tammi Jonas, Eganstown, says the issue is widespread. Picture supplied

A leading Victorian planning expert has questioned the need for a parliamentary inquiry into securing the state's food supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.