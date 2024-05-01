Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Call for state government to set up a Green Wedge Agricultural Fund

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Morgan, Victorian Farmers Federation Cardinia branch president, says the shire council has done a great job of responding to a parliamentary inquiry on peri-urban agriculture. Picture by Andrew Miller
Tony Morgan, Victorian Farmers Federation Cardinia branch president, says the shire council has done a great job of responding to a parliamentary inquiry on peri-urban agriculture. Picture by Andrew Miller

An outer Melbourne council has called on the state government to "secure Victoria's food future", an issue often seen as subordinate to jobs, health, the environment and infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.