Agricultural audit is now underway at one outer Melbourne council

An outer Melbourne council has outlined the scope of its audit of agricultural and agribusiness industries, which will include 700 farmers within its boundaries.
Cardinia shire, in Melbourne's south-east, estimates it's home to a "significant agribusiness sector, that encompasses a diverse range of agriculture and horticulture businesses and industries".
Cardinia's Arts, Advocacy and Economy manager Dana Harding said apart from 700 farmers, the shire's agricultural suppliers, manufacturers, services and sales contributed to a thriving export commodities trade.
"The shire also boasts exceptional soils and climatic conditions, rich biodiversity and picturesque landscapes," Ms Harding said.
"Challenges and constraints for the sector locally include urban growth pressures, right-to-farm, high land values, farming viability due to rising costs, and the impact of planning decisions, water supply and infrastructure on securing food production in a climate-constrained environment."
She said according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics the shire's total agricultural output in 2020-21 was valued at $323 million.
"The largest commodity produced was livestock slaughterings (poultry, cattle and sheep/lambs) - which accounted for 35.3 per cent of this value - followed by milk (15.7pc), nurseries and cut flowers (15.7pc) and vegetables (8.5pc)."
The shire has several large livestock processors and a saleyards within its boundaries, including O'Connor, Pakenham, and the soon-to-be closed Pakenham facility, run by the Victorian Livestock Exchange.
"The agribusiness audit aims to identify growth opportunities and challenges faced by local primary producers, suppliers, agritourism enterprises, and processing and value-chain businesses," Ms Harding said.
"Council is connecting with a diverse range of stakeholders as part of the audit, including business and industry groups, environmental and community groups, utility companies and government agencies."
She said data collected through the audit would help council get a clear picture of the current state, and future potential, of the shire's agribusiness industry, as well as its true value and impact, locally and regionally.
"It will help inform council's advocacy on important economic initiatives including freight, transport and water infrastructure, export trade, regional marketing, and business development opportunities," Ms Harding said.
"The audit will also help shape council's recommendations for a sustainable and thriving local agribusiness community."
Ms Harding said it was expected the audit outcomes would point to future opportunities for employment, food and drink manufacturing and agritourism.
"It will be an important tool for understanding the multiplier effects of the shire's agribusiness sector across other areas of the economy, as well as its ripple effects on local food users, influencers and gate keepers," she said.
"The intention is to use the audit to help develop clear actions that will help enhance water and food security, promote connections, and untap hidden potential in our natural assets - actions that are enabling rather than restrictive.
"Future possibilities include economic rewards for nature-positive, climate-smart farming, as well as creating pathways for young people to take on managing and making a viable livelihood from the land."
Ms Harding said the closure of the Pakenham saleyards was an issue being considered as part of the audit.
"Council will seek a meeting with the VLE with a view to ensuring the industry is broadly supported," Ms Harding said.
"In addition, council will be making a submission to the upcoming Victorian Parliament inquiries into food security and the farming and manufacturing of food in the peri-urban areas of Melbourne."
Victorian Farmers Federation Cardinia shire branch president Tony Morgan said the council had "ticked all the boxes".
He said he hoped the audit would build on work, done a decade ago, on the state of agriculture in Cardinia and the neighbouring Casey shire.
"All the major points have been touched upon, and we may discover some hidden treasures in the shire as well - it's looking pretty good," Mr Morgan said.
"The original document that prompted my agitation for this was done, I think, in 2004 and it was a Casey-Cardinia agricultural audit."
He said that audit was an extensive piece of work, which took two years to complete.
"There is a baseline to come off," he said.
"Hopefully it will do something about protecting the fine agricultural land, down here.
"It's sad when you see estate agents bragging about how many properties they have sold to land bankers in the green wedge and agricultural areas.
"What are those properties producing now?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.