Stock & Land
Home/News

Agricultural audit is now underway at one outer Melbourne council

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Farmers Federation Cardinia branch president Tony Morgan has welcomed the start of the agricultural audit for the shire. Picture supplied
Victorian Farmers Federation Cardinia branch president Tony Morgan has welcomed the start of the agricultural audit for the shire. Picture supplied

An outer Melbourne council has outlined the scope of its audit of agricultural and agribusiness industries, which will include 700 farmers within its boundaries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.