VFF branches call for greater explanation over Pakenham's impending closure

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated February 15 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 6:00am
Peter and Lorraine Burgi, Gruyere, sell weaners at Pakenham every year. Mr Burgi backed a plan for a public meeting on the closure. Picture by Andrew Miller
Victorian Farmers Federation branches representing members selling cattle at Pakenham have written to the owners, requesting a meeting over its impending closure.

