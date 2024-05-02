Stock & Land
Lamb market starts week in better territory, but uplift doesn't last long

By Leann Dax
May 2 2024 - 10:09am
Hayley and Joe Trimboli, Lower Light, SA, were looking to buy at Mount Pleasant, SA. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson
Hayley and Joe Trimboli, Lower Light, SA, were looking to buy at Mount Pleasant, SA. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson

This week, the lamb market saw significant progress during early trading, driven by the urgent need of processors to secure the limited supplies of properly-finished slaughter lambs entering saleyards.

