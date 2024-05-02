Australian New Holland customers to get internet connection on remote farms

Australian Case IH, Steyr and New Holland customers are to get internet connection on remote areas of their farm where they currently don't have signal.
In a collaboration with satellite communications company Intelsat, Case New Holland (CNH) has moved to solve rural connectivity issues for those operating its farm machinery.
The deal will provide farmers ubiquitous access to the internet via a satellite communications (SATCOM) service.
It will first be launched in Brazil in the second half of 2024 and will hit the Australian market thereafter.
Intelsat will provide satellite internet access to connect CNH equipment working in remote locations.
It will also provide farmers, via their CNH dealer, easy-to-use satellite terminals ready to handle the challenging environment on a farm.
These industrial-grade terminals already served critical industrial applications, including for the military and airlines.
Case IH, Steyr and New Holland customers will use a terminal that connects easily and is proven to withstand extreme weather conditions and the vibration caused by farming equipment and activity.
Customers will be able to rely on their Case IH and New Holland dealers to install and support Intelsat's hardware and service activation.
CNH chief digital and information officer Marc Kermisch said the satellite technology would help to solve complex connectivity challenges for hard-to-reach farms.
"We look forward to serving customers around the world with this solution," he said.
Intelsat chief executive Dave Wajsgras said the company's collaboration with CNH will "unlock new capabilities in the most remote locations".
