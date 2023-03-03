Stock & Land
Cairnbrae Angus buy top two females at Marridale annual sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:30pm
Alan and Tim Carlson, Cairnbrae Angus, Paraparap and Brodie Collins, Merridale, Tennyson with the top priced sale of the day, Lot 46, Merridale Vicky S101 which sold for $40,000.

* Total clearance of 39 bulls to $30,000, av $14,820

* Total clearance of 14 heifers to $40,000, av $9142

IT was a case of sisters doing it for themselves at Merridale Angus'2023 Annual Bull Sale at Tennyson, with a two-year ET female topping the sale.

Journalist

