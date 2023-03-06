A farm worker has died from injuries sustained while loading cattle at a Yarrawonga South property.
WorkSafe Victoria announced on Monday, March 6, its investigation into the death.
"It is understood the 65-year-old was helping load cattle into a truck about 11am on Tuesday when he was hit by a pen gate and fell backwards, hitting his head on the ground," the authority said.
"The worker later died in hospital."
The tragedy marks the second workplace fatality so far this year, compared to 10 at the same time in 2022.
WorkSafe Victoria announced last week that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector recorded eight deaths in the sector last year, which is the equal second highest amount of workplace deaths in 2022.
In December, a 55-year-old man died while operating a telehandler at a western Victorian storage facility near Willaura.
with Australian Associated Press
