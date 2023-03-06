Stock & Land
Farm worker dies after moving cattle in Yarrawonga South: WorkSafe Victoria

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:32pm
The 65 year old man died after falling while loading cattle in Victoria's north-east. (File picture by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

A farm worker has died from injuries sustained while loading cattle at a Yarrawonga South property.

