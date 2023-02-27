First-cross ewe lambs sold to a top price of $248 and scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes to $236 at the Wycheproof February store sheep sale on Friday.
It was a tough day at the office for vendors and agents as prices for the yarding of about 5000 sheep reflected the downturn in sheep and lamb prices in recent weeks.
Elders Wycheproof branch manager Sam Crow said the expectations were for a cooling of prices compared to the November sale and in tune with mutton prices and store sheep prices selling on digital platforms.
He said the mutton market was volatile and prices had dipped to 300 cents a kilogram compared with 550-600c/kg a year ago, a decline of around 50 per cent.
He said that generally vendors' expectations had been met, albeit after a slow pace of bidding.
"We had to work fairly hard but got there in the end," he said.
Mr Crow said the sheep yarded at this sale were sheep held back from spring last year when conditions were wet.
"They just needed a bit more time on stubble to harden up a bit."
Top of the first-cross lambs was a pen of 113 head consigned by Alderside Park, May-June 2022 drop, December-shorn, Gudair-vaccinated, not-station-mated that made $248.
The pen was bought via Nutrien Birchip.
Mr Crow said the feature draft of 500 Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewe lambs sold by the Feeny Brothers, Gooroc, sold extremely well and "probably above expectation".
He said the Feeny ewe lambs, May-June 2020-drop, December shorn, NSM were Gudair vaccinated, not mulesed, and sold to $242 to Nutrien Ararat.
The seconds of the Feeny lambs included a line of 203 at $185 and 78 thirds sold for $135.
A pen of 145 first-cross ewe lambs sold account O'Shannessy Brothers, Swanwater, that were May/June 2022-drop, February-shorn, Gudair-vaccinated, NSM, and went for $220.
Of the joined Merino ewes, a lead pen of 221 sold account JC Hepworth Pty Ltd, that were July/August 2020-drop, August-shorn, Challara-blood and depastured to Ilfracombe Poll Dorset rams, sold for $236.
A second draft of 205, May/June 2020-drop, sold for $220.
WD & BJ Jones offered 239 Merino ewes, 2017 to 2020-drop, SIL to Poll Dorset rams, July-shorn, for $180.
A pen of 207 unjoined Merino ewes sold account JJ Hallum Pty Ltd, that were June/July 2019-drop, June-shorn, Ridgeway Advance blood, made $174.
MF & T Gaylor, Wycheproof, was selling for the final time and offered a line of 180 Merino ewes, April/May 2018-drop, Kolindale blood, August shorn, SIL to White Suffolk rams, made $160.
The same vendor forwarded a draft of 385 Merino ewe lambs described as May/June 2022-drop, August shorn, Belatherie blood, that made $131.
Unjoined May/June 2021-drop Merino ewes, October-shorn, sold account Ninuenook Merinos, made $122 for a pen of 160.
Buloke Downs Pastoral sold 101 Merino ewes, NSM, May/June 2018-drop, October-shorn, Woodpark blood, that made $120.
JA Ison sold a draft of White Suffolk/Merino-cross ewes which were April/May 2020-drop, January-shorn, NSM, making $130 for 210 and $134 for a draft of 143.
A big consignment of Merino wether lambs was sold by Woodpark Pastoral Co, with the tops of 436, May/June 2022-drop, November shorn, selling for $108.
A second line of 390 made $90.
Buyers came from Ararat, Stawell, Horsham, Donald, Birchip, Swan Hill, Yarrawonga, Wagga Wagga NSW, Ballarat, Ouyen and local support.
Mr Crow said depending on the season and on producer's plans, whether there was a March sale or holding back for April.
He said the type of sheep operations run by his clients had changed slightly from 50 to 60 pc store sheep 10 years ago to now 80pc prime lambs, stubbles and feedlots.
"With the value of land being so high, croppers were putting all their country into cropping and don't want to have sheep over winter," he said.
"They will use a legume crop as a break crop instead of a vetch or hay crop."
