Hamilton sale is 'surprisingly strong' as locals and major buyers step in

Restockers and a major commission buyer have stepped up at Hamilton's store sale, operating within secondary feeder cattle and lighter weaner cattle.
Hamilton agents yarded about 1550 head of cattle at the Hamilton Regional Livestock Exchange store sale on Thursday, May 9.
Nutrien SLM director Sam Savin said the feeder steers and heifers sold strongly, with up to 358 cents a kilogram for feeder steers and 323c/kg for feeder heifers.
"Most steers between 320 and 358 cents a kilogram, they were supported by most major processing feedlots and a few extras," he said.
He said domestic feedlots operated with the feeder heifers.
"The restocker job was surprisingly strong," Mr Savin said.
"We had a northern commission buyer who went along with the locals and those secondary cattle that we were worried about.
"The lighter weaner cattle and secondary feeder cattle all sold very well, considering our seasonal conditions.
"Several major buyers at Hamilton included Duncan Brown, Teys, Thomas Foods International, Midfield, M&M, South East, Nutrien Warrnambool, and Gippsland buyers."
LMB Livestock & Land auctioneer Bernie Grant said it was a good gallery of buyers.
"Our Hereford and coloured feeder steers sold extremely well, the Herefords made 330 up to 346," he said.
"Charolais and Charolais-cross made up to 320 to 330 cents a kilogram, which sold dearer to other places and I think sold extremely well."
He said the weaner steers sold well up to a top of 374c/kg, with heifers also selling well and lighter cattle making comparable rates to other markets.
"DCF Marines, their Angus weaner steers, there were 24 in the tops and they were 380 kilograms, they made 374c/kg," he said.
"The second run of them was taken by the same buyer at the same price, and they weighed 324 kilograms."
Mr Savin said the top-end quality was very good, which "did tail off", but locals took the opportunities to tuck away cattle, hoping for rain and an improvement in the market.
"Everyone left very happy, considering how tough it is season-wise," he said.
He said the Hamilton region had received anywhere between five and 22 millimetres of rain today, May 10, with up to 22mm east of Hamilton.
"It was nice to wake up to," he said.
"Let it continue before it gets too cold and wet."
The sale had 522 weaner steers sold to $1450 a head, with an average price of $986, while 227 weaner heifers sold to $1234 with an average of $780.
Hamilton also yarded 350 steers to a top price of $1833 and average of $1339, 189 heifers to a top price of $1616 and average price of $871, 163 grown steers which made a top price of $1875 and average of $1372 and grown heifers made a top price of $1590 and average of $1161.
There were 14 cow and calf outfits, which sold to a top price or $1575 and average price of $1228, while 11 cows sold to $1475 with an average of $1463.
A feature vendor, Rosedale Pty Ltd, Nanowie, Hensley Park, sold seven, 417 kilogram, grown steers for 340 cents a kilogram or $1418, four, 322kg, weaner steers for 310c/kg or $1000, and eight, 492kg, grown heifers for 323c/kg or $1590.
