Hamilton sale is 'surprisingly strong' as locals and major buyers step in

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated May 10 2024 - 11:48am, first published 10:15am
Nutrien SLM director Sam Savin. File picture
Restockers and a major commission buyer have stepped up at Hamilton's store sale, operating within secondary feeder cattle and lighter weaner cattle.

