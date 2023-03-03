Eight workplace deaths recorded in agriculture last year

Industries which feature on or off road vehicles were featured highly in annual figures of workplace deaths, released by WorkSafe Victoria this week.
Incidents that involved either an on or off road vehicles, were the top cause of death accounting for 23 employees dying in 2022,
17 deaths on the road were as a result of a work-related road collision.
Long-term contact with chemicals and substances led to 11 deaths in the workplace and falls from height were responsible for nine deaths.
Agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded the equal-second highest number of deaths in the workplace in 2022, with eight deaths, however, this figure is down from the nine deaths in the age sector recorded in 2021.
WorkSafe chief executive Colin Radford is said people need to continue to think about safety in their own workplaces.
"Both employers and workers should understand that there is no such thing as unavoidable workplace harm," Mr Radford said.
"Every single work-related death and injury in 2022 could have been prevented, along with the pain and suffering endured by the families, friends and colleagues of those impacted."
Mr Radford said WorkSafe would continue to target high-risk industries and sectors to ensure the right measures were in place to control their specific health and safety risks.
"It's incredibly frustrating that we are still seeing the same type of incidents happen in workplaces were the hazards and controls should be well known," he said.
"WorkSafe has a range of enforcement tools at its disposal for duty holders who fail to provide a safe and healthy workplace, including possible court action with significant potential penalties."
The construction and manufacturing industry also recorded eight deaths in 2022, while the transport, postal and warehousing industry had the most deaths last year with 14 deaths.
In terms of specific jobs, truck drivers were the most dangerous occupation with 11 work-related deaths.
Men were overwhelmingly represented, with 90 per cent of accidents resulting in the death of a man, while almost two-thirds were 55 or older at the time of their death.
Nearly 6500 people living in regional Victoria claimed a workplace injury in 2022, with the most of thise occurring in the Barwon South West region, with 1659.
In total 61 people died in the workplace in 2022 across Victoria, which is down from the 79 recorded in 2021.
