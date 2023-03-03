Stock & Land
Vehicle incidents feature heavily in workplace death statistics

March 4 2023 - 6:00am
Eight workplace deaths recorded in agriculture last year

Industries which feature on or off road vehicles were featured highly in annual figures of workplace deaths, released by WorkSafe Victoria this week.

