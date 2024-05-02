Local interest sees prices stay steady for heavy cattle at Mortlake sale

Prices were steady for heavy cattle at the store sale in Mortlake on Thursday with mainly local interest for the mixed yarding.
Just over 2000 cattle were yarded at the Regional Livestock Exchanges (RLX) saleyard with not many large runs of cattle in the mix.
Nutrien agent Josh McDonald said heavy cattle saw prices which were "much the same" on recent sales.
He said a limited supply saw competition for pens from feedlotters, mainly buying for northern Victoria.
However, he said lighter cattle were back 10 cents a kilogram, maybe 20c/kg in places.
Mr McDonald said it was mainly local buyers interested in the lighter stock.
"There weren't really any big lines," he said.
"It was a really mixed yarding of cattle."
Elders agent David Patterson agreed Thursday's sale saw a mixed yarding of cattle.
"There was nearly every category of stock represented," he said.
He said the sale's prices were "nearly steady" on where they were a month ago.
Mr Patterson said heavier growing steers secured prices beyond the 300c/kg and some of the best weaner steers hit 350c/kg.
He said growing straight bred weaner heifers made anywhere from 260c/kg to 310c/kg, depending on quality.
He said the majority of the sale's dairy crosses sat at just over the 200c/kg.
However, there were some pens of heavier F1 steers, 450-500kg, which sold for more than 300c/kg.
"There were very mixed breeds, quality and condition," he said.
Mr Patterson said the Mortlake area had received very little rain and it had not yet had an autumn break.
He said this tough season continued to affect sales and cattle prices.
"Conditions are hurting us," he said.
Southern Grampians Livestock agent Glenn Judd said the sale was "probably firm considering there were only 50 odd people here".
He said buyers were "mainly all local" but noted that there were a couple of feedlotters present as well.
He said cattle performed well, despite seasonal conditions.
"Considering we needed a little bit of rain, I'd say we got away with it," he said.
Mr Judd said heavy steers were back about 20c/kg on the last sale at Mortlake and growing steers made up to 300c/kg.
He said feedlotter Teys Charlton, Charlton, took home several pens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.