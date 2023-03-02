Stock & Land
Home/News

Te Mania achieve six figure sum paid for by syndicate

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Te Mania assistant manager, Merrang Sean Reid, Independent Breeding & Marketing Service director Dick Whale Dick Whale, Te Mania co-director Tom Gubbins, Ray White Rural Glen Innes stock agent Geoff Hayes, and Ryan Schmitt, Buringal Grazing, Nundle, NSW with top priced bull Lot 49, Saville S258.

* Total clearance of 160 bulls to $110,000, av $15,075.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.