Yarram Park Hereford bull sale hits $36,000 twice

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:20pm, first published February 13 2023 - 8:42pm
Elders Kerr & Co agents Molly Dennis and Craig Pertzel, with Elders auctioneer Ross Milne, and Yarram Park stud principal Antony Baillieu, with a pen of sale bulls.

*50 of 54 bulls sold to $36,000 (twice), av $15,820

YARRAM Park Hereford stud had an excellent day on Monday, selling two bulls for $36,000 each at its annual bull sale.

