Tasmanian stud buys top two bulls at Banquet Angus spring sale for 2023

By Philippe Perez
September 1 2023 - 5:30pm
Banquet Angus' Hamish Branson with Peter Godbolt, Nutrien, Ross Milne, Elders, and purchasers of the top-priced bull Londavra stud co-principals David and Vivienne Young, St Marys, Tas with Damon Young. Lot 4 Banquet Top Deck T020 sold for $42,000. Picture by Philippe Perez
New clients were eager to buy up at Banquet Angus' 2023 on-property spring bull sale held on Friday, in a sign that there was eager interest in cattle that were high in quality.

