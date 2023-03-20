LANDFALL Angus is celebrating a successful sale after its top bull, Lot 15, sold for almost a quarter of a million dollars in Launceston, Tas.
Dunoon Angus stud, Holbrook, NSW, purchased Lot 15 at Landfall Angus' 45th annual sale on Monday.
The August 2021-drop bull, Landfall Pheasantry S1755, was sired by Te Mania Pheasantry P1479 and out of Landfall Eline Q835.
Dunoon stud principal Jock Harbison said the bull had a combination of strong phenotype, performance and temperament, which matched their client expectations.
Mr Harbison said the stud's foundation females were from Landfall and he believed in the Archer family's integrity and breeding.
"I saw the bull and pretty quickly I realised he was the bull for us," he said.
"We've got lots and lots of wonderful clients and they rely on us to use as-good genetics and as-good bulls as we can find."
Mr Harbison said the stud goals were to produce bulls that were fit for purpose and right for the industry.
"The calving ease and birth weight on this bull coupled with the carcase data and eye muscle area and positive fats and marbling, he ticked all those boxes," he said.
He said they would name the bull Landfall Signature S1755 and semen would be available.
Landfall stud principal Frank Archer said the bull had great temperament, structure and balanced data.
"He had a really balanced dataset and also a really high carcase merit; he has really good structure," he said.
"He's a bull that's put together really well and he's the sort of bull that when you go to the paddock he's just standing there proud," he said.
The bull broke Tasmania's record for the highest-selling Angus bull, which was $75,000 in 2019, and highest-selling bull overall, being $82,000 for a Hereford bull.
Mr Archer said Landfall had four goals in order of priority - fertility, functionality, performance and eye appeal.
Other high prices at the sale included $46,000 for Lot 67, $45,000 for Lot 157, $38,000 for Lot 2, and $36,000 each for Lot 11 and Lot 17.
Volume buyers included Tumbe Munda Pastoral, SA, with 21 bulls, Tiree Disc Trust, Flinders Island, Tas, with 12 bulls, Wallabella Pastoral, Queensland, with nine bulls, Moyhall Station, SA, with eight bulls, Craiglea Pastoral, NSW, with seven bulls, and Craiglea Pastoral, Victoria, also with seven bulls.
Mr Archer said the sale had a strong market overall, with bulls selling for under $10,000 for commercial purposes, as well as several high-priced bulls.
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Warren Johnston said the stud principals and agents entered the sale knowing Lot 15 would be a stand out, with people travelling to Tasmania and studying the bull.
"We certainly didn't think he would go for that extreme but it's great to see it," he said.
"Great for the breeding, great for Tasmania and great for the stud."
Mr Johnston said three bulls were sold after the sale.
"They always have a great run of bulls, they're good, honest people and they back their product," he said.
Mr Archer said he would've been happy for the bull to go to either bidder, and the strong competition for Lot 15 showed its quality.
"For them to recognise [the stud's quality] and feel comfortable to go to that level on a bull is really humbling," he said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
