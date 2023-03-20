Stock & Land
Landfall Angus sells its top bull for $240,000 at its annual sale

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 21 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 9:05am
Dunoon Angus bought Landfall Angus's Lot 15 for a top price of $240,000 at its annual sale on Monday. Pictured from left are Chris Saunders, auctioneer Warren Johnston, and Landfall Angus stud principals Frank and Ed Archer. Picture by Nutrien Ag Solutions Tasmania

*230 of 235 bulls sold to $240,000, av $14,647

LANDFALL Angus is celebrating a successful sale after its top bull, Lot 15, sold for almost a quarter of a million dollars in Launceston, Tas.

