Mawarra Genetics sells Hereford, Angus bulls at its 50th sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 8:20am
Phelan & Henderson & Co director David Phelan, Yarram, with Mawarra Genetics stud principals Deanne and Peter Skyes, Longford, and the 2023 top-priced Hereford bull which was bought by Kylandee Herefords, Inverell, NSW, via Mr Phelan. Picture by Bryce Eishold

*59 of 74 Hereford bulls sold to $24,000, av $9627

*30 of 34 Angus bulls sold to $22,000, av $9400

Renowned Gippsland beef stud Mawarra Genetics has marked its 50th on-property sale with a consignment of more than 100 bulls, attracting registered buyers as far as NSW and Queensland.

