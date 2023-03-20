Stock & Land
Launceston stud Landfall sold Landfall Pheasantry S1755 for $240,000

Updated March 20 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 4:00pm
Tasmanian Angus stud Landfall has sold Lot 15, Landfall Pheasantry S1755, for $240,000 to Dunoon Angus at its annual autumn sale. Picture by AuctionsPlus

