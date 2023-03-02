Adameluca Angus welcomed new and return buyers to its 10th annual sale last Friday.
The sale featured a new line of sires used within the stud, and they did not disappoint with Adameluca Slingshot S50 being the top-priced bull.
Slingshot was an July 2022-drop artificial insemination son of US sire Varilek Geddes, who was in the top 10 per cent or better for milk, scrotal and rump figures on the TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation.
Gaining much interest in the lead up to the sale, he was ultimately secured by John Sunderman, Pinora Angus, Heyfield, for $35,000.
"We liked the bull for his breeding, being by something different to what we already have," he said.
"He had good figures as well, which also complements our program with him being a low birth weight, high-growth bull.
"He is a big, deep-sided long bull, exceptionally quiet and an all-round good bull.
"We told our [Nutrien] agent Peter Godbolt we were looking for a good, all-round bull, and he said he knew where one was and he was right."
A long-term client and repeat volume buyer was the McClure family, Moree Partnership, picking up multiple bulls on the day, including one of the equal second top-priced bulls.
The bull was a Clunie Range Landmark son and a younger bull on offer, with figures in the top 15pc for calving ease and birth weight.
"He had great weight for age, with that low birth weight, but still very progressive growth figures," David McClure said.
"The draft of bulls we put together overall all had good weight for age, combined with a good phenotype, carcase and eye muscle area.
"All bulls we purchased were suitable for heifers, and as they age through our program we will use them over our cow herd.
"Our criteria had us operating on what we felt was the top third of the catalogue, and I think we were active on around 12 bulls but got five."
The other second top-priced bull was Adameluca Signal S12, a Stoney Point Identity son, purchased by Eagle Glen, Pakenham.
Adameluca stud principal Sam Trovatello said he was "over the moon" with the results.
"The top-priced bull from the day has set a new sale record for us, which is a fantastic result," he said.
"He is off to a good home, and we hope that he does the job that we think he will do for the Pinora stud.
"The bulls overall presented well, and we couldn't have done what we did this year without the help of the family behind us.
"What we had for sale on the day is the start of some really exciting new genetics coming through for the next few years, and we are really excited to see where they take us and our clients.
"We had a lot of new faces today, but we still had a lot of return clients come in, even if they didn't need bulls which was great to see them and catch up with them."
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
