Stock & Land
Home/News

Adameluca Angus top bull bought by Gippsland breeder from Heyfield

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adameluca Slingshot S50 with Peter Godbolt, Nutrien, Ross Milne, Elders, and Sam Trovatello, Adameluca Angus. Picture by Jess Parker

*34 of 40 bulls sold to $35,000, av $12,030

Adameluca Angus welcomed new and return buyers to its 10th annual sale last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Parker

Jess Parker

Livestock Sale Representative

Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.