Agents pitched this run down bungalow in the historic gold mining town of Maldon as a damsel in distress.
And they scored nicely with $515,000 for the owners.
Overgrown garden, unfinished renovations, mismatched iron roof - the pictures were hardly enticing for buyers.
But Maldon is in a prime lifestyle location and tourist hot spot and although it's about 150km from Melbourne, it is less than 40km from Bendigo.
With a population of about 1500, Maldon has managed to keep its gold mining character and is famously badged as "Australia's first notable town".
Agent Ian Riley from Bush Blocks and Buildings didn't try to disguise the home's obvious shortcomings.
"If you thought that you couldn't afford a house in Maldon, think again," he said.
He said the owners had put the old California Bungalow on the market even though they had not yet finished their planned renovations.
The pictures show it has some nice features like the awnings, ceilings, fireplaces and such.
The home is in a quiet part of town on a corner 750 square metre block with an obviously very healthy garden in need of some love.
"This is a house that needs work but when it's straightened out, you will have a character home, at a discount price," Mr Riley said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
