Country town's damsel in distress sells for more than half a million dollars

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 1 2023 - 9:00am
The demand for homes in the country is still strong, more than half a million was paid for this rundown bungalow in Maldon. Pictures from Bush Blocks and Buildings.

Agents pitched this run down bungalow in the historic gold mining town of Maldon as a damsel in distress.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

