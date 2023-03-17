Stock & Land
Lawsons Angus, Yea, attracts loyal buyers, as a local again pays top price

By Andrew Miller
March 18 2023 - 6:00am
Loy 1, Lawsons Home Town S660, here with stud principals Harry and Ruth Lawson, Charlotte Lawson and Dairy Livestock Services agents Brian Leslie and Scott Lord, sold for $24,000. Picture by Andrew Miller

* Total clearance of 132 bulls to $24,000, av $13,110

THE top-selling bull at Lawsons Angus annual autumn sale, Yea, has gone to a neighbouring producer, Glendaloch Pastoral.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

