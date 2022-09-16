Despite a challenging year at its Yea property, Lawsons Angus has achieved a total clearance in its Victoria and NSW combined yearling spring sale.
Stud principal Harry Lawson described it as "a really amazing result" as the top price bull went just north of Yea to a producer with a property on the Goulburn River, Molesworth.
"It has been a challenge with the yearling bulls, it was like the old days, wet and muddy," Mr Lawson said.
"It's hard presenting yearling bulls, out of Yea, this time of year.
"But we are very proud of where the bulls are genetically and were they sit in the Angus breed."
Mr Lawson said the stud had "gone up a few more gears" in terms of what the bulls represented, with the sale of the first progeny of GAR Hometown .
"GAR Hometown really is a world-class bull, we tried to buy a share in him when he was young - my son Ed and I got up at two o'clock in the morning, thinking we were going to buy a share in him," he said.
"I think the syndicate had $130,000 and he made US $470,000."
The stud ended up buying semen, instead.
Read more:
The top priced bull, lot two, Lawsons Home Town S5018 was born in July 2021 and bought by Don McRae, Whanregarwen, Molesworth.
Home Town was sired by GAR Home Town, out of Lawsons Momentous Q5003.
Home Town had a birthweight of 4.1kilograms, a 200-day weight of 61kg, a 400-day weight of 110kg and a 600-day weight of 133kg.
His estimated breeding values rib measurement was -1.5, he had a rump of -2.2, an eye muscle area of 12.6 square centimetres, retail beef yield of 1.9 per cent and intramuscular fat of 3.9pc.
The bull ranked equal eighth on the Heavy Grain Index of the 94 bulls in the sale and in the top 1pc of the breed for grain and EMA.
He was in the top 1pc for IMF.
Mr Lawson said the sale indicated buyers were backing Lawson's genetics, with the NSW bulls being heavier and presented better.
"Most people who have been with us a long time understand our breeding goals are pretty uncompromising, in terms of that calving ease, growth, carcase and moderate cow size - they are the big economic drivers."
"Those Hometown bulls are just phenomenal, they are so well balanced and I think Whanregarwen would have the strongest carcase genetics in any commercial herd in Australia," Mr Lawson said.
The Hometown bulls were well balanced, had calving ease and rapid early growth, with a huge carcase.
Mr Lawson said a number of the bulls Lawsons used had an impact internationally, not just in Australia.
"We try to offer our clients lots of choice, we have multiple sales across the country and the common thread is they are all by the best, in our view, six or eight balanced bulls in the world," he said.
Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Scott Lord said repeat and volume buyers were the highlight of the sale.
"The bulls were only 12-13 months old, so it was a really strong result," Mr Lord said.
"I have been selling here for a long time but the return buyers blow me away."
Online buyers came from every state.
Buyers from TRT Pastoral, Tasmania and Mansfield took home 10 bulls, with Paraway, Victoria, NSW and Queensland another volume buyer.
There were 31 online buyers, who lodged 220 bids through AuctionsPlus.
The sale was conducted at the Yea and Boorowa, NSW properties as a physical sale conducted by DLS and interfaced online.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
