Lawsons Angus, Yea, top-priced bull snapped up by local beef producer

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Stud principal Harry Lawson with auctioneer Scott Lord and the top-priced bull. Picture by Andrew Miller.
  • Total clearance of 94 bulls to $25,000, av $12885

Despite a challenging year at its Yea property, Lawsons Angus has achieved a total clearance in its Victoria and NSW combined yearling spring sale.

