Stock & Land
Home/News

Victoria and Tasmania's best Merino studs for 2023 ranked by ram sale averages

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 19 2023 - 6:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria and Tasmania's best Merino studs for 2023 have been revealed. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Victoria and Tasmania's best Merino studs for 2023 have been revealed. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

Interstate demand from ram-buying clients in Western Australia, NSW and South Australia underpinned some of Victoria's best-performing stud sales in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.