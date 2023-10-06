Glendemar Multi-Purpose Merinos have reported a roaring ram sale after "fiercely loyal" clients continue their regular annual routine purchasing from Kanya.
Glendemar Multi-Purpose Merinos stud principal Ben Duxson, Kanya, said they had loyal clients contributing to the strong sale, and were happy with its clearance.
The annual ram sale had 140 of 155 lots sell to $16,000, with an average price of $3037.
Perillup Estate, Rocky Gully, WA, bought the top-priced ram Lot 20, 220170, which was sired by Kiandra 200065 and out of 190649.
Perillup Estate stud principal Dean Trotter said the ram had great hindquarters, good fleece and structure, was straight on his feet and legs, with good muscle and fat breeding values.
He said they sheared the top ram yesterday and the wool weight was "pretty impressive", and the ram would allow to build on wool cut while maintaining the body attributes and high fertility.
Mr Trotter said he had picked a few rams of interest first, and their second-purchased ram, 220178, was originally at the top of his list, until he saw 220170 in person.
"Figures are an important part of the picture, but they're not necessarily the full part of the picture," he said.
"It was the way that structurally, he was what we're after."
He said he thoroughly appreciated the support from Ben, Ken and Cheryl.
Mr Duxson said the top ram "ticked every box" on phenotype and genotype, with good wool going into high rainfall, magnificent structure and length, and it suited Perillup's breeding program.
Its Australian Sheep Breeding Values included 18.2 micron, coefficient variation of 14.3 per cent, post-weaning weight of 10.55 kilograms, 14.12kg yearling weight, 0.46 millimetres post-weaning fat depth, 1.58mm post-weaning eye muscle depth, and 18.61pc yearling clean fleece weight.
Volume buyers included Barooka, Kingston, SA, who bought 11 rams, David and Lana Lang, Kanya, who bought 11 rams, and Vasey Farm, Balmoral, who bought 10.
"We were very happy [with the sale], it had unbelievable support from existing clients that are fiercely loyal to our breeding program," Mr Duxson said.
"The Trotter family have been with us for 27 years, and mostly every year buy the top-priced ram."
He said there were five individual online buyers, with strong support of more than 25 clients from South Australia, and clients in Western Australia and Victoria.
"In the local area we have neighbours buying as well, we have a fiercely loyal clientele that keep turning up," he said.
"Everyone is not changing what they're doing, there's a few clients buying in more ewes and going harder on the breeding side of it knowing the prices will have an upturn in a short period of time.
"Everything is full steam ahead."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.