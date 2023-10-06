Stock & Land
Home/News

Glendemar Multi-Purpose Merino, Kanya, says ram ticks 'every box'

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
October 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Duxson, Jimmy Duxson and Ben Duxson, Glendemar, Dean Trotter, Perillup Estate, and Damien Drum, Nutrien St Arnaud. Picture supplied
Ken Duxson, Jimmy Duxson and Ben Duxson, Glendemar, Dean Trotter, Perillup Estate, and Damien Drum, Nutrien St Arnaud. Picture supplied

Glendemar Multi-Purpose Merinos have reported a roaring ram sale after "fiercely loyal" clients continue their regular annual routine purchasing from Kanya.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.