WESTERN Victorian Merino stud Curlew, Charam, has hit a top price of more than $7000 for a ram described as an "awesome all rounder".
Curlew stud co-principal Elise Kealy said the spring-drop twin ram sold for $7250 in an offering of 80 rams.
"He had a beautiful wool type and was just an awesome all rounder, with good growth and carcase," Ms Kealy said.
"Rams were purchased by a mix of new and returning clients and sold to three states."
She said the stud was looking to produce "a resilient, low-maintenance animal, with stylish, white wool".
"Buyers are looking for rams that will help them run a low-cost business, that have good fat, muscle and worm resistance," she said.
"They require less labour, less drenching and less supplementary feeding."
The 15.9-micron ram had a post-weaning weight of 6.8 kilograms, a yearling eye muscle depth of 1.9, a yearling fat depth of 1.4 and an early breech wrinkle breeding value of -0.67.
The ram's yearling clean fleece weight was 13 kilograms and he had a yearling fleece co-efficient of variation of -2.0.
The purchaser of the top-priced ram Adam Berwick, Waratah Pastoral, Cavendish, said he was impressed by the ram's open, free wool, with a fine micron.
"He was also carrying good carcase traits, such as growth, eye muscle and fat," Mr Berwick said.
