A southeast SA stud has come away with one of the top 2023 ram selling season prices so far at the Charinga-Banavie Merino stud sale held in Berrimal on Monday.
The Wallis family of Glenlea Park, Pinaroo, SA, bought Lot 2 Banavie 220233 for $30,000, a top price across the offering from both studs.
Wool classer for Glenlea Park Andrew Calvert, who had bid on behalf of the buyer and bought Lot 7 Benavie 220175 for $4000, said he was looking for good structure and shape.
"We were also looking for width in the body, along with good bone and the Merino being correct," he said.
"Both of those sheep ticked all those boxes," he said.
The 20.6 micron, June 2022-drop ram weighed 120.5 kilograms and had wool measurements of 3.6 microns standard deviation, a coefficient variation of 15.5 micron and a comfort factor of 100 per cent.
The ram had a staple length of 110 millimetres, an eye muscle depth of 31qmm and fat depth of 6mm.
Mr Calvert said that despite the sheep market's downward trend, $30,000 was "right up there with what quality rams have been selling for in the past."
"I think it was still very realistic to pay for that quality."
Both studs aimed to offer more rams than last year, as Banavie sold 93 out of 100 rams to $30,000 in their portion of the sale, with an average of $3664, while Charinga sold 85 out of 100 rams to $17,000, averaging $2735.
Plenty of other Banavie rams passed the $10,000 mark, including Lot 5 Banavie 220009, sold for $26,000 to an undisclosed buyer, Lot 13 Banavie 220229 for $12,000 to the Maher family, Spring Valley, Narromine, NSW and Lot 3 Banavie 220135 for $10,500 to the Guthrie family, Donald.
Banavie stud principal Tim Polkinghorne said while averages were down, the sale was a huge result for him.
"Interest was very solid in the current environment and commercial clients served us extremely well," he said.
"There were a couple of new clients buying, and our numbers are good, based on the strong support."
He said the high clearance rate showed there was still good investment in Merino genetics, especially for those wanting to invest in the short to medium term.
"For the last three to four years, wool remains to be very stable, and I think both sheep farmers and mixed enterprise farmers are acknowledging that, especially compared to inputs," he said.
"The improvement of structure and carcase has been a strong point for us this year, and we are very determined to have quality and quantity front of mind, as it's the powerhouse of the Merino."
The Charinga portion of the sale had one lot pass $10,000, that being the top priced Lot 57 Charinga 220657 sold for $17,000 to Capree Poll Merinos, Newbridge, NSW.
The June 2022-drop ram measured 18.6 micron, weighed 109kg and had wool measurements of 2.8 microns standard deviation, a coefficient variation of 15.8 micron and a comfort factor of 99.8.
Charinga stud principal Roger Polkiinghorne said the ram was a true ram for his stud bred over many years.
"For the type that he is, he's got a big barrel, and he's got a lively bright, super soft wool," he said.
"Strong stud inquiry got him over $17,000, and he's gone to a good client of ours, up near Bathurst in high rainfall."
He said it was a ram that he considered keeping but believed the dual-purpose Merino would breed well.
It was also the first time the Charinga stud put forward a non-mulesed offering, and no mulesing had occurred on the property since October 2021.
Roger Polkinghorne said that the decision was driven by many clients moving to a non-mulesed flock.
"It opens up further markets for wool in Europe and I guess adds to your profitability at that end," Roger Polkinghorne said.
