Stock & Land
Home/News

Gre Gre stud Oakbank finds new buyers in solid ram sale, despite market lows

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top two lots at the sale - Lot 3 PW-8 and Lot 45 PG/GR-394 were sold to Wayne Jones, Donald (left) for $6000 and $5000 respectively. With Oakbank stud principals Warren and Jack McCrae, Gre Gre and Geoff Brown, Donald, who works with Mr Jones. Picture by Philippe Perez
The top two lots at the sale - Lot 3 PW-8 and Lot 45 PG/GR-394 were sold to Wayne Jones, Donald (left) for $6000 and $5000 respectively. With Oakbank stud principals Warren and Jack McCrae, Gre Gre and Geoff Brown, Donald, who works with Mr Jones. Picture by Philippe Perez

THE rain tumbled down as the on property ram sale for the Oakbank Merino and Poll Merino stud rolled on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.