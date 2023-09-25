Stock & Land
Home/News

Rock-Bank and Rockbank South continue with interstate buyers seeking quality wool

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien south-east stud stock manager Peter Godbolt, AWN Rural Tamworth livestock specialist John Croake and Nutrien wool area manager Kevin Bolton with Lot 3 Tag 21 which sold for $10,000 to an undisclosed New England, NSW buyer. Picture by Philippe Perez
Nutrien south-east stud stock manager Peter Godbolt, AWN Rural Tamworth livestock specialist John Croake and Nutrien wool area manager Kevin Bolton with Lot 3 Tag 21 which sold for $10,000 to an undisclosed New England, NSW buyer. Picture by Philippe Perez

HIGH quality wool was the strength of the day at the Rock-Bank and Rockbank South's annual ram sales, held in Victoria Valley on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.