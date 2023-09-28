Stock & Land
Top-priced Wallaloo Park ram headed to the NSW Riverina town of Humula

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 28 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 7:02pm
Buyer Jack Sykes, VHS Agriculture, Humula, NSW and Wallaloo Park stud co-principal Trevor Carter, Marnoo with Wallaloo Park's top priced ram Lot 16 22-1445 which sold for $18,000. Picture by Philippe Perez
Buyer Jack Sykes, VHS Agriculture, Humula, NSW and Wallaloo Park stud co-principal Trevor Carter, Marnoo with Wallaloo Park's top priced ram Lot 16 22-1445 which sold for $18,000. Picture by Philippe Perez

WESTERN Victorian Merino studs continue to benefit from interstate buyers, with plenty WA, SA and NSW studs bidding for rams at Wallalloo Park's on property sale on Thursday.

Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

