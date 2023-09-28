WESTERN Victorian Merino studs continue to benefit from interstate buyers, with plenty WA, SA and NSW studs bidding for rams at Wallalloo Park's on property sale on Thursday.
Several lots hit five figures at the sale, with the top priced ram, Lot 16 Wallaloo Park 22-1445, sold for $18,000 to Jack Sykes, VHS Agriculture, Humula, NSW.
Mr Sykes said his purchase would work well at his stud Homewood Merinos and assist in a commercial operation.
"He has some elite, bright, white wool," he said.
"His structural correctness is great, while his reproductive and carcase figures really back it up."
Lot 16 Wallaloo Park 22-1445 had an 18.8-micron fleece, a standard deviation (SD) of 3.3, a coefficient of variation (CV) of 17.8 and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.2 per cent.
He also recorded a post-weaning weight of 9.4 kilograms and a yearling weight of 10.5kg.
Mr Sykes said the small stud was running an artificial insemination program and was keen to get some good genetics through his stud in the next year off the back of near perfect seasonal conditions.
"We have an aim to put more carcase and reproduction data into our program, and I think the ram compliment the artificial insemination program well," he said.
"We have had some pretty good winter rainfall too, and pastures are looking really good, but some top-up rain, which I hear is predicted for next week, will give us an excellent spring."
Overall, Wallaloo Park sold 204 out of 216 rams offered for an average of $3752, which was down from last year's sale.
But despite that drop, many buyers were keen to pay top dollar, including Lot 1 Wallaloo Park 22-1374, which was sold for $11,000 to J & M Weeding, Oatlands, Tas, and Lot 54 Wallaloo Park 22-2773, sold for $14,000 to Forest Springs Pastoral, Banyena.
Lot 6 Wallaloo Park 22-1413 was also sold for $12,000 to Stud Park South, Willaura.
South Park South stud principal Pat Millear said his purchase was the first time he saw the ram and will get straight into work with an embryo transfer program and he'll fertilise some ewes as early as next Tuesday.
"This ram has really special wool and skin," he said.
"He also stands really correct, has got a good bone, a very square behind and good shape.
"He does have that Poll Horn gene but that doesn't sort of worry us too much but it's a good top line and just a good deep animal that he'll breed on."
Wallaloo Park stud co-principal Trent Carter said there was a concerted effort to increase the number of rams offered, which the stud has done for the past few years, and the results had paid off.
"In the current market, we decided to add an extra 10 per cent more rams, as we've got a very strong loyal client base," he said.
"We know there are a lot of dynamics happening in the industry at the moment, so I'm very excited and thrilled with this result for the day."
Mr Carter said it was important that producers understood that there needs to be fluctuations in the market, especially as "we've come off a very high spike".
However, he said buying at low points in a market cycle had many advantages for Merino producers.
"Capitalising now on that low point means that when it does jump, you're on the front foot, and breeders can really make some inroads on their financial investment," he said.
"With Merino breeding, you can't be in and out from year to year.
"It's a long term proposition, sticking with goals and direction, ensuring a good, self-replacing Merino flock.
"While yes, other years are very costly for genetic improvement or investment, years like this one have seen it back to a nice commercial reality for the buyers who need numbers or someone who's a little bit more budget-restricted.
Mr Carter said he was impressed that rams of all quality sold well and with the "fantastic buying down the bottom end of the sale" too.
Further interstate interest from over the Nullabour was present at the sale, like regular buyers, the Barr Family from Newdegate, WA.
John Flanery, Galong, NSW, was the biggest volume buyer, with 19 purchases averaging $3065 per lot.
