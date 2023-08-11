Stock & Land
Terrick West Poll Merino ram sale hits $8000 top price

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:18pm, first published August 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Dunedin Park Poll Merino stud principals Warren and Stuart Duncan, Wentworth, NSW, with Terrick West stud co-principals Ross and Claire McGauchie, Prairie, and the top-priced ram. Picture by Holly McGuinness
*78 of 84 rams sold to $8000, av $3112

TERRICK West Poll Merino stud, Prairie, kicked off Victoria's on-property ram selling season on Friday, clearing 93 per cent of the rams on offer.

