TERRICK West Poll Merino stud, Prairie, kicked off Victoria's on-property ram selling season on Friday, clearing 93 per cent of the rams on offer.
Of the 78 rams offered, 84 sold to a top price of $8000, and an average price of $3112, which was slightly down on last year's $3702 average, which was a record for the stud.
The top price was achieved at the start of the sale for Lot 1, which was sold to Dunedin Park Poll Merino stud, Wentworth, NSW.
The ram's fleece measured 19.2 micron, with a standard deviation of 2.9, coefficient of variation of 15 and comfort factor of 99.5pc.
Dunedin Park Poll Merino stud co-principal Warren Duncan said the ram had good structure, a brilliant back-end, good wool and a broad back.
Mr Duncan said he had previously relied heavily on artificial insemination - having spent between $30,000-$40,000 - but had recently switched that focus to buying "good-quality rams".
He said he had received more genetic gain by carefully selecting and purchasing rams with his desired traits.
He runs a flock of about 4000 breeding ewes.
"These days we basically buy rams that look like what we're after," he said.
Terrick West Poll Merino stud co-principal Ross McGauchie said he was very happy with the prices on the day.
Mr McGauchie said he was glad to have the sale behind them as it had been a lot of work to get ready for it.
"We're happy with the quality of the stock and we're very pleased that a lot of people agreed with us, and spent good, serious money on good rams," he said.
"The overall body weight of the rams is slightly down on last year, because they went through a pretty tough period before and after Christmas, but we're very pleased with the way they presented."
He said they would now prepare for private sales in October, as well as various shows across the country.
Major buyer on the day was the Miller family, Fairview, Yanac, who purchasing nine rams.
Murray Miller said they were looking for good-framed, multi-purpose, easy-handling rams.
With a self-replacing flock of about 2000, he said they intended to put the rams over their Merino ewes.
"I've deliberately selected a certain kind of sheep [that I've been breeding for] the last 15 years," he said.
"Our shearers have said they're the best all-round sheep they've sheared."
He said the rams they bought were similar to what they had used previously.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
