Victoria and Tasmania's best terminal, maternal ram studs for 2023 ranked on average

Australian White, White Suffolk and Poll Dorset studs recorded some of the highest-averaging ram sales in 2023.
Gamdale, Detpa Grove, Booloola and Ivadene studs were among the best-performing operations, while several new studs were elevated from outside the top 10 in Victoria and Tasmania.
Stock & Land has examined the results from dozens of sales across both states to determine the best-performing maternal and terminal studs based on the average ram price at the end of each sale.
In order to qualify for Victoria and Tasmania's best terminal and maternal ram studs for 2023, studs had to record a minimum 75 per cent clearance rate at the final knock of the gavel and offer a draft of 40 or more rams on sale day.
Profiles on the top 10 studs are listed below.
Given the nature of terminal and maternal sales, data from seedstock enterprises who sold stud and flock rams from the same breed at the one sale have been merged to determine the overall average.
Find out which studs ranked highly in Victoria and Tasmania's best terminal and maternal ram studs for 2022 here.
Sale average: $3076
Australian White stud Gamadale has cemented its place as the leader of Victoria and Tasmania's best terminal and maternal ram studs for a second consecutive year, outranking the second-placed stud with an average more than $1000 higher.
The north-west Victorian stud is owned by Ben Rowney and his wife, Sheena, and his parents Nip and Dianne Rowney and based at Lascelles.
The Rowneys sold 69 of 89 flock rams to a top price of $6500 to average $2507, plus nine of 10 stud rams to a top price of $15,000 to average $7444.
Both of these averages were combined to determine the overall sale average.
The sale attracted bids from South Australia, NSW, Tasmania and Victoria, with the top-priced ram knocked down to Dan Lustenberger, Bungarley, Tarcutta, NSW.
Sale average: $1891
Detpa Grove White Suffolk stud principal David Pipkorn was "stoked" after he sold rams to almost every Australian state during his October 2023 sale.
The Jeparit stud sold 160 of 182 rams offered to a top price of $12,500 to average $1891, moving from fourth on the list in 2022 to second in 2023.
"We're stoked, we really didn't know what to expect with the conditions of the market at the moment," Detpa Grove White Suffolk stud principal David Pipkorn said.
The 29 stud rams had a total clearance and sold to $12,500, with an average price of $4465, and 34 specially-selected rams out of 35 offered sold to $2600, with an average price of $1811.
Ninety-seven of 118 flock rams sold to $2200 to average $1150, while Shane and Jodie Foster, Boonaroo, Casterton, bought the top-priced ram.
Sale average: $1702
Buyers from South Australia purchased the two top-priced lots at Booloola White Suffolk stud's annual spring ram sale.
The stud sold a total clearance of 16 stud rams to a top of $10,000 and average of $3681, while 183 of 186 flock rams sold to $2200, averaging $1529, to record an overall ram sale average of $1702.
Top buyer Martin Harvey, Paxton White Suffolk stud, Western Flat, SA, said he was looking for a new set of bloodlines to use in his stud and had inspected Booloola rams in Adelaide and Bendigo.
The second top ram at $5500 was bought by Balmar White Suffolk stud, Kangaroo Island, SA.
Booloola White Suffolk stud principals Shane and Amber Baker, Baringhup West, were thrilled with the result after "taking into account the state of the lamb market".
Sale average: $1671
A high-indexing ram ranked number two in Australia for its terminal carcase production headlined Ivadene Poll Dorset stud's 2023 ram sale.
The Hexham stud sold 101 of 104 Poll Dorset and Charollais-cross rams offered to a top price of $11,500 to average $1671.
Buyer Joe Scott, Valley Vista Poll Dorset stud, Coolac, NSW, secured the sale-topping sire and said he noticed the ram when he was judging a category at Sheepvention in Hamilton earlier in the year.
"We were looking for a high index ram that had all the structural correctness and type," Mr Scott said.
The south-west Victorian stud was purchased by Lachie Kelly in 2021 who relocated it to Hexham from Greta in north-east Victoria.
Sale average: $1640
Central Victorian farming family the O'Sullivans recorded a total clearance of their Poll Dorset ram flock in October, selling 119 future sires to a top price of $2300 and an average of $1640.
The Baynton family sold its top-priced Poll Dorset ram to Anthony Barri, trading as A & K Barri, Glenhope East, who said he had followed the ram's sire progeny for some time.
This year, their sons followed in their parents' footsteps with Mission White Suffolk stud owned by Anthony O'Sullivan and Baynton Border Leicester stud owned by Martin O'Sullivan offering rams during the sale too.
"I'm thrilled with the sale, I was really happy with the result and the repeat buyers have come back and supported us," Michael O'Sullivan said.
Sale average: $1580
South-west Victorian stud Cashmore Oaklea offered one of the largest consignments of rams for sale in 2023, including 300 nudie rams during its annual online sale.
Cashmore Oaklea stud co-principal John Keiller sold 242 Nudie rams to a top price of $8800 to average $1580, landing him in the top 10 best-performing studs in Victoria and Tasmania in 2023.
The stud also sold 390 of 495 maternal rams offered to a top price of $11,200 to average $1430.
"Nudie flocks have expanded their range, across wherever we have had maternal composite flocks, from Kangaroo Island, SA, Gippsland and southern NSW," Mr Keiller said.
Sale average: $1577
A syndicate of buyers made up of stud and commercial clients managed to secure the top-priced maternal ram at Cloven Hills on-property spring sale in October.
The Nareen stud sold 307 of 391 rams to a top price of $10,400 to average $1577, as a group of buyers from Victoria and South Australia swooped in to buy the top-priced lot.
The ram was purchased as part of a syndicate including Chrome sheep stud, Hamilton, Ela Matta Pastoral, Kangaroo Island, SA, and Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA, all of which run maternal ewe programs.
Cloven Hills stud co-principals Kate and Chris Dorahy said it was a great result, despite a drop in lamb market prices at the time.
"These rams were seven points up on index and half the price of 2022, so it's a great opportunity for clients to improve their flocks for those that can," Ms Dorahy said.
Sale average: $1550
Tatura-based stud Yentrac took its ram to the people when it held a second sale for the month in October at the Ballarat Showgrounds.
The stud recorded a total clearance of 49 Southdown rams to a top price of $3000 to average $1550, plus 23 of 32 Poll Dorset rams to $1500 to average $1170.
Yentrac stud co-principal Rod McCartney said cheaper prices gave buyers confidence, which continued from their prime lamb sale earlier in the month.
"When things are down, there's only one way to go, and once the meatworks put out a few contracts, I think the job will strengthen a bit," he said.
Sale average: $1535
Carisbrook stud Glenore was elevated into Victoria and Tasmania's best terminal and maternal ram studs for 2023 top 10 after recording an average of $1535.
The stud's average was slightly up on its 2022 result, rising $265 from $1270 the year before, after the stud sold a top-priced ram for $10,000.
Glenore Poll Dorset stud principal Peter Cain said he was happy with the sale which had strong support from return clients.
"We had a great day in the current conditions and we are more than happy with the quality of the stock," he said after the sale.
Overall, the stud sold 78 of 93 rams, with Derby Downs Poll Dorset stud, Marong, securing the top lot.
Sale average: $1522
Two South Australia buyers swooped in to buy the top-priced Chrome stud ram after inspecting the maternal sire via an online selling platform.
Barry and Karen Hammat, Haines, Kangaroo Island, SA, who were operating through AuctionsPlus, bought the $2800 ram during the January 2023 sale.
The Hamilton stud sold 232 of the 298 rams offered to record a top 10 price average of $1522.
"I think the sale result was a testament to the draft of rams we put together, they were even and had balanced figures and carcases," Chrome stud principal Matt Tonissen said.
Additional reporting by Philippe Perez, Rachel Simmonds, Holly McGuinness, Alastair Dowie and Jess Sharp.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.