Tatura stud's flock Poll Dorsets fetch higher prices than stud rams

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 3 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
Don Brown, Nathalia, Nutrien stud stock agent Nick Farley, Bendigo, and Yentrac stud-co-principal Nick Farley with one of the four top-priced rams. Picture supplied
Tatura Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Southdown stud Yentrac has enjoyed a near total clearance of rams, with the top price achieved by flock animals.

