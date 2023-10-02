Tatura Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Southdown stud Yentrac has enjoyed a near total clearance of rams, with the top price achieved by flock animals.
All the rams sold went to prime lamb producers.
Stud co-principal Rob McCartney, Yentrac said he was pleased with the numer of return buyers, to the sale.
He said prime lamb and sheep prices probably had a greater impact than the predicted El Nino.
"Low lamb prices are probably more a concern, if it's going to be dry from October to April and 90 per cent of the people would say 'that's what it's supposed to be," he said.
While there might be rain in the coming weeks, "it could pack its bags and not come back until April or May and we'd be happy."
"We are in the north and we don't expect to get rain."
He said he wasn't surprised the Poll Dorset flock rams achieved a higher price than the stud animals.
"Some people get a bit frightened of the rams that are being fed for shows and some blokes say they can't buy a stud ram, because they only have flock ewes," Mr MCartney said.
"They get a bit spooked by it."
Yentrac sold five of five Poll Dorset stud rams to $1400, averaging $1320 and 51 of 52 flock rams to $1600, four times, to an average of $1300.
The stud also sold of 30 White Suffolk rams to $1600, av $1030 and 16 of 18 Southdowns, to $800, av $750.
The top selling Poll Dorset stud ram, lot 4, weighed 125 kilograms.
He had a muscle depth of 59 millimetres, a muscle width of 118mm, fat measurement of 7.5mm and eye muscle area of 53.60 square centimetres.
Nutrien Bendigo stud stock agent Nick Farley said Yentrac offered a very even line of rams.
'The Poll Dorsets are getting better and better, with more meat in them, with a bit meaty carcase pattern and the White Suffolks are probably ticking along, pretty well," Mr Farley said.
"I think there are a few people who overlook them, but they are as good as you will find."
Local buyers provided the strongest support for the sale, with some rams also going to Mathoura, NSW.
The clearance rate was very pleasing, with buyers not afraid to pick up rams.
"I think people have pulled back a little bit on the better end of rams and instead of making $1800-$2200 they are making $1500-1600, which is what people are comfortable in paying," he said.
"Everyone knows the current situation is short term pain for long term gain - they are taking a bit of a haircut at the moment but most people in the sheep breeding job know it goes up and down.
"It's been pretty good for the last few years, or maybe even longer."
