Stock & Land
Home/News

Cloven Hills ram sale achieved a near 80 per cent clearance

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated October 4 2023 - 9:46am, first published October 3 2023 - 7:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rupert, Chris, Harry, Bridie and Kate Dorahy, Cloven Hills, Nareen, with Lot 20, purchased via syndicate by Chrome sheep stud, Hamilton, Ela Matta Pastoral, Kangaroo Island, SA, and Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA.
Rupert, Chris, Harry, Bridie and Kate Dorahy, Cloven Hills, Nareen, with Lot 20, purchased via syndicate by Chrome sheep stud, Hamilton, Ela Matta Pastoral, Kangaroo Island, SA, and Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA.

INTEREST came far and wide at Cloven Hills sheep stud's on-property spring ram sale at Nareen on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.