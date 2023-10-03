INTEREST came far and wide at Cloven Hills sheep stud's on-property spring ram sale at Nareen on Tuesday.
The top-priced ram of the sale ended up selling as part of a syndicate which included studs from South Australia and Victoria.
There were 391 rams offered as part of the stud's main auction, with 307 of those selling for an average price of $1577.
The stud offered an additional 223 secondary rams as part of a helmsman sale after the main event.
Cloven Hills stud co-principals Kate and Chris Dorahy said it was a great result within the low market.
Ms Dorahy said their intention had always been to ensure everyone could get good genetics at reasonable prices, making for a good opportunity for young people getting into the industry.
"These rams were seven points up on index and half the price of last year, so it's a great opportunity for clients to improve their flocks for those that can," she said.
Volume buyers Maggie Dundon and Scott Addinsall, Brit Brit, purchased 11 rams as part of the main auction.
"We're changing into a composite enterprise, and we've looked into a lot of studs and Cloven Hills sort of came out on top for the figures that we were hoping for," Ms Dundon said.
Mr Addinsall said it was the good growth and post-weaning weights that stood out to them and led them to purchase a number of rams at the sale.
The top-priced ram of the sale, Lot 20, CH-202073, made $10,400 and had a Maternal Carcase Production index of 194, a post-weaning weight of 18.2 kilograms, and a scrotal circumference of 7.2 centimetres.
The ram was purchased as part of a syndicate including Chrome sheep stud, Hamilton, Ela Matta Pastoral, Kangaroo Island, SA, and Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA, all of which run maternal ewe programs.
Chrome stud principal Matt Tonissen said he liked the ram's balance of figures.
Mr Tonissen said he wanted a ram that would maintain growth throughout his flock.
"Phenotypically he fit the bill," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.