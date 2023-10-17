The O'Sullivan family, Baynton had three successful ram sales on Tuesday, as Jews Harp Poll Dorset stud principal Michael O'Sullivan, said his two sons took to following in his footsteps with their Border Leicester and White Suffolk rams offered as well.
Mr O'Sullivan said he was proud of the efforts of his sons, with Mission White Suffolk stud owned by Anthony O'Sullivan and Baynton Border Leicester owned by Martin O'Sullivan.
"I'm thrilled with the sale, i was really happy with the result and the repeat buyers have come back and supported us," Mr O'Sullivan said.
"We had a few new one's too, which is always lovely to see."
Jews Harp Poll Dorset stud cleared all 119 rams on offer with top price ram Lot 4, which sold for $2,300 and the Poll Dorset rams averaged $1640.
Baynton Border Leicester and Mission White Suffolk stud also had total clearance of rams, with Border Leicester rams averaging $1042, and White Suffolk's averaged $1,100.
Lot 4 was sold to Anthony Barri, A & K Barri, Glenhope East, who said he'd been following that rams sire progeny for some time, which is what drew him to it, along with it's general shape and length of body.
"I've been buying off of that sire from Jews Harp rams for a number of years," Mr Barri said.
With a flock of 500 Merino ewes, and about 500 first cross ewes, Mr Barri said his new top priced ram will be put over first cross ewes to continue consistency among progeny.
Lot 4 is sired by J 424, had a birth weight (BWT) of 0.42kilograms, a weaning weight (WWT) of 10.8kg, a post-weaning weight (PWWT) of 16.4kg.
A loyal repeat buyer of the Jews Harp stud, and more widely the O'Sullivan family's rams, was Wes Stott from Bungeeltap, Glenhope, he purchased 17 rams at the sale on behalf of Brigid and Hugh Robertson, Bolobek.
Mr Stott said he was looking for a low birth weight and rams that looked true to type for the breed, of the 17 rams purchased four were Border Leicester and 13 were Poll Dorset.
"These animals are true to type and when you take them home they don't fall apart," Mr Stott said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.