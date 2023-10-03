An Australian number-two ram for its terminal carcase production has taken the top price at a Poll Dorset ram sale at Benalla.
Ivadene Poll Dorset stud principal Lachie Kelly, Hexham, said he was "really happy" with the clearance rate and support from buyers at the Benalla Saleyards sale.
"Rams are going to South Australia through the width of Victoria, and stud rams sold into New South Wales and Victoria," he said.
"We had a number of new buyers, which is tremendous and encouraging.
"We've done a lot of work and effort to getting the sheep in front of people and we believe a combination of the type of the sheep with the performance, ASBVs, is putting us in good stead."
The ram sale had 101 of 104 lots sell to $11,500, with an average price of $1671.
The Poll Dorset rams had 91 lots sell to $11,500 and an average price of $1698, while the Charollais-cross rams had 10 of 12 lots sell to $1600, with an average price of $1160.
He said the top-priced ram, Lot 3, was a good, sound, moderate and early-maturing meaty ram, and was currently ranked number two one-year-old Poll Dorset in Australia for the TCP index.
"He's only recently been overtaken for the highest rank in Australia," he said.
"The balance in his data and the strength across all his traits is very unique."
June-drop ram Lot 3, Ivadene Stud Ram 22-0031's Australian Sheep Breeding Values included a birth weight of 0.27 kilograms, 12.0kg weaning weight, 17.9kg post-weaning weight, -0.7 millimetres post-weaning fat, 4.1mm post-weaning eye muscle depth and 172.6 terminal carcase production.
Top buyer Joe Scott, Valley Vista, Coolac, NSW, said he noticed the ram when he was judging a category at Sheepvention, Hamilton, earlier in the year.
"We were looking for a high index ram that had all the structural correctness and type," he said.
"To be such a high-index ram, to be that type, hopefully we can take him home and do something with him.
"We breed about 400 flock rams a year, we've got clients that hit all the different markets and this ram will come in and add a bit to the higher data and create some linkages throughout our flock.
"It's a credit to Lachie and Soph, the lineup of sheep they have here, they've had a great day."
Volume buyer Hamish was a first-time Ivadene purchaser and bought 18 rams.
"We were looking for good quality data, weaning weight, eye muscle depth and positive fat," he said.
"I've known Lachie for a fair while and he breeds good sheep, it's excellent quality throughout the whole lot."
Nutrien studstock manager Peter Godbolt said the sale was very good, with a lot of stud support.
"It's the first time they've had access to the whole draft here at the auction, and I think that was a positive for the sale," he said.
"A lot of return, loyal clients that have been buying Ivadene sheep for many years plus a number of new faces that trialled for the first time last year and have come back.
"It was an outstanding draft of rams, rams that match type to data, it's a credit to the vendors."
