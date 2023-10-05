A well-muscled, meaty stud ram with "best raw data" of the flock has made top price at Glenore's Poll Dorset ram sale at Carisbrook.
Glenore Poll Dorset stud principal Peter Cain and his daughter Charlotte, Carisbrook, said they were happy with the sale and had strong support from returning clients.
He said there were some new buyers at the sale, but most rams went to return buyers and around Victoria.
The Glenore Poll Dorset ram sale had 78 of 93 lots sell to $10,000, with an average price of $1535.
"We had a great day in the current conditions we are more than happy with the quality of the stock and return clients and the prices for the day," he said.
"That ram was a very meaty, stylish ram that had the best scan of all my rams.
"Always aiming for more meat but trying to keep a very well balanced, correct animal.
"I want to thank my daughter Charlotte, she's done well with the animals at showing and does a great job with the animals."
Glenore Poll Dorset showed at Bendigo Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Sheepvention at Hamilton, winning reserve champion ram, and the Australasian Dorset Championships, winning reserve intermediate champion ram.
Mr Cain said one ram from the shows stayed on the farm, but the reserve intermediate champion ram was part of the sale and made $3750.
Derby Downs Poll Dorset, Marong, bought the top-priced ram, Lot 5, Glenore 72-22, which was sired by Sunnybanks 37-20.
The June-drop ram weighed 116 kilograms and had an eye muscle area of 43.59mm.
Don McKinnon, Derby Downs Poll Dorset, said they were first-time buyers at the stud's sale and he was more than happy with the ram they brought home.
"My niece and Lachlan Bailey are both helping me now with the stud, they were there and said there was a lovely one in Lot 5 with good bone, good muscle, nice clean points," he said.
"This ram caught our eye, in conjunction with phoning me and having a chat about it thought he was more suitable to the job of what we do in showing and producing good flock rams."
He said the ram was well-muscled and good on his feet.
"He was the type of ram that we like," he said.
"He was free of any major faults and suitable for use within our own stud, bloodlines to what we've been used to as well, which was a feature."
Mr McKinnon said he looked forward to his own on-property sale tomorrow, and the rams were looking clean, healthy and "the best they've ever looked".
