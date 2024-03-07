Stock & Land
VFF board rejects a third call for an EGM, this time from dairy farmers

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
March 7 2024 - 11:22am
The latest bid for an extraordinary general meeting for the Victorian Farmers Federation - the third - was lodged by a group headed by United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free, Winslow. Picture supplied
The Victorian Farmers Federation board has again rejected a request for an extraordinary general meeting, at which a motion would be moved to oust the president and vice president.

