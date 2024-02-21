Grains stalwart describes VFF annual meeting as 'worst I've ever seen'

Disgruntled Victorian Farmers Federation members have continued to criticise the organisation's president and board, following this week's annual general meeting.
On social media, one former Grains Council president, Ross Johns, Ballarat, said the AGM was the "worst I have ever seen.
Describing it as "appalling", he said procedural motions were disallowed and the special directors tenure was not approved.
Mr Johns joined other members in again calling for the president, Emma Germano, and board to resign.
"I didn't see any love for the board or president, in the room," Mr Johns said.
"If the members don't support her (the president), what's her end game?"
He said the existing constitution was still active and the board had to adhere to it.
"If they fail to adhere to the constitution of the VFF, they are personally liable for any losses incurred through damages or loss of face," he said.
He agreed with fellow former Grains Group president Andrew Weidemann who said after three years of good seasons, the VFF should be "flying", along with the rest of the industry.
"The current leadership has done nothing but stumble from legal case to legal case, with more potential to come," he said.
"This is madness, it's absolute insanity."
Chief financial officer Ante Dragovic revealed the VFF had paid $268,000 in legal fees, last financial year.
Mr Johns also expressed concern that several of the directors did not attend the AGM.
Skipton mixed farmer Anthony Mulcahy described the lead up to the AGM and the actual meeting as a "disgrace".
He also called for the resignation of the president and board.
Mr Mulcahy said Ms Germano had said she wanted to mend trust.
"Trust and respect are earned," Mr Mulcahy wrote in an email to the board.
"They can disappear in an instant and take time and good work (and) intent to build.
"There is absolutely no chance the membership position on trust and respect changing whist you, the board and chief executive remain."
He said a membership model attached to production - a levy system would be sustainable.
It was a "nice sentiment" to try and make membership affordable for young farmers, but they did not usually own or control the farm, he said.
"The VFF needs to represent farmers," he said.
"Like it or not, the average age is over 60 - they are the VFF constituents."
Egg Council chair Meg Parkinson, Leongatha, said the meeting was a "schemozzle".
She said those frustrated with what was happening would continue to speak out in the media, despite the call from president Emma Germano to refrain from doing so.
"It's too late now, you can't put the genie back in the bottle," she said.
"It's more a frustrated than disgruntled group, really - people are just so frustrated the organisation is not doing the job it should be doing.
"It's not doing good, solid policy."
She said that wasn't the fault of the existing staff.
"There are no staff, what staff exist are working way beyond the level of effort they should be working, because there is no-one to assist them," Ms Parkinson said.
"Nobody is saying the staff aren't doing a good job, but they only have so many hours in a day."
She said funds were available, but not being used for what they were intended for.
Ms Germano said a no confidence vote at the AGM would not have removed anyone from his or her post.
"To bring business before an annual general meeting, or extraordinary general meeting, you have to lodge it with the chief executive 40 days prior - no legal effect could be given to any vote of no confidence, anyway," she said.
Ms Germano said she had been receiving supportive messages throughout the meeting and offered the opportunity to the dissenters to put their say.
"We have said we will appoint an independent facilitator to run focus groups or forums with that group, so they can tell us what their vision is for the future," she said.
Without change, the VFF was dying a "slow death" and heading for oblivion, but the issues needed to be sorted out, she said.
"It's really important I complete the task I started and I was duly elected to do," she said.
