VFF ditches vote on controversial constitutional changes, ahead of its AGM

The Victorian Farmers Federation has ditched a members' vote on controversial changes to its constitution at tomorrow's annual general meeting, in Melbourne.
In two emails to members, the VFF board said "upon careful consideration and discussion with legal representatives" members had made the decision to withdraw all resolutions from the annual general meeting.
The board cited "significant irregularities" with the 2024 AGM proxy process, with many proxies being invalid or unable to be certified.
The decision follows an email campaign, aimed at seeking support for the changes, which was criticised by disgruntled members.
It also follows a fresh attempt, this time by dairy farmers, to call an extraordinary general meeting to oust the VFF president and vice-president.
A previous attempt to call at EGM, led by grain growers, was defeated in the Federal Court.
In the lead up to the AGM, president Emma Germano emailed members with a pre-filled DocuSign proxy, seeking their support for the controversial constitutional changes.
In one of the the two emails to members, the board said it had reached the conclusion that to ensure good governance, all resolutions requiring member decisions "be removed from the business of the 2024 VFF AGM".
"It's of paramount importance that the validity of the process is upheld and maintained," the board said.
"Given the importance of the resolutions, including consideration of the VFF constitution, this decision has been made to ensure all members can fairly and equitably have their say on the future of the VFF."
The controversial proposed changes to the constitution include granting the VFF board the power to merge or dissolve commodity groups, while presidents would also lose their right to an automatic board seat.
Some VFF members have also spoken out about a planned reduction in the number of farmers on the board, and increased powers to remove members.
The board told members today's AGM would still go ahead, to note the statutory financial report and meet the requirements of the Corporations Act.
"If you have queries about this matter, please contact your regional membership services representative."
Grains Council president Craig Henderson and Egg Group head Meg Parkinson said nearly 60 changes to the constitution had been proposed.
"Farmers are worried that the proposals, along with financial and operational changes already in place, may result in further serious decline of the VFF," they said.
"The federation has been the premier farmer lobby group in Victoria since before 1979 - however, from its peak of about 20,000 members in the 1990's, membership has reduced to about 3,900 in 2022."
The pair said coupled with "ongoing angst" towards the current VFF leadership, there were fears the constitutional reforms could result in a mass exodus of members and the ultimate destruction of the lobby group.
"It is happening despite increasing demands on farmers and farmland, including the imposition of renewable energy projects and proposed transmission lines," Mr Henderson and Ms Parkinson said.
"Indigenous Agreements, including their requests for sole water management, have gone largely unnoticed by the current VFF leadership."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.