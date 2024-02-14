Stock & Land
Dairy farmers mount fresh bid for an EGM in order to oust leadership

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 14 2024 - 11:44am
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free, Winslow, is set to lodge another petition, calling for an extraordinary general meeting to remove the Victorian Farmers Federation president and vice president. Picture by Anthony Brady
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free, Winslow, is set to lodge another petition, calling for an extraordinary general meeting to remove the Victorian Farmers Federation president and vice president. Picture by Anthony Brady

Victorian dairy farmers are set to lodge a fresh push for an extraordinary general meeting, with the aim of ousting the Victorian Farmers Federation president and vice-president.

