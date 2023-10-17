Stock & Land
Current UDV acting head says he's being 'sidelined' by the VFF

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
October 17 2023 - 1:00pm
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria vice-president Bernie Free says he's been "sidelined" by the Victorian Farmers Federation leadership. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria vice-president Bernie Free says he's been "sidelined" by the Victorian Farmers Federation leadership. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The Victorian Farmers Federation has hit a snag in its plans to streamline the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria by reducing the number of regions it covers.

