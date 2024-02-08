VFF AGM proxy vote move raises eyebrows among commodity group heads

The heads of several Victorian Farmers Federation commodity groups have questioned the release of a pre-filled proxy voting form, for the group's upcoming annual general meeting.
VFF president Emma Germano and board have sent out the proxy form, via DocuSign, asking for support to update the organisation's constitution.
In an email to members, Ms Germano said the VFF board needed their help.
"Ahead of VFF annual general meeting, on the 20th of February, we are asking for your support to update the VFF constitution," Ms Germano said.
"We stand for every single farmer and we always will - but the organisation must keep moving with the times to ensure we are effective for generations to come."
Members have been asked to sign the proxy form, via a link, to give the board their vote of support "to get this done."
Ms Germano said it was not unusual for the board of a company to put out "directional proxies".
"The board has provided members the DocuSign proxy option to support the constitution, and the VFF has provided the opportunity (through the website) to direct a proxy, however they see fit," she said.
"We have created an option for those who want to support the changes - it's like going out and seeking proxies for anything - it's not uncommon.
"The board has created an easy option for that."
Concerns over changes to the constitution are one of the reasons cited by a group of disgruntled VFF members for seeking to oust Ms Germano and vice president Danyel Cucinotta.
Proposed changes to the constitution include granting the VFF board the power to merge or dissolve commodity groups, while commodity presidents would also lose their right to a board seat.
Late last year, a court case to oust the pair failed.
Several commodity group leaders have raised concerns that those opposing the changes to the constitution have not been given the same opportunity to reach members.
Egg Council president Meg Parkinson said there would be members who would not be able to attend the AGM and would be seeking a proxy vote.
"Anybody can distribute proxies, that's part of the process, but these are pre-filled - it's got your name, membership number and address, already pre-filled," she said.
"Clearly those opposed to the changes don't get the same right.
"It's the prefilling that concerns me."
Ms Parkinson said it was not an illegal action, but she had concerns about those opposed to the constitutional changes being able to get their message across.
"It's not a fair, balanced way of doing it," she said.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free said those opposed the changes did not have access to the membership list to put their point across.
"No counter argument is offered," he said.
'How are members supposed to be informed of the counter argument?"
Grains Council president Craig Henderson said the constitutional changes were not about modernising the VFF.
"We have no problem with modernising the company but we want remain a members' based organisation, not a dictatorship," Mr Henderson said.
"It's absolutely disgraceful what is going on in that organisation - key staff are still leaving, we still haven't had a replacement for the grains person, after three months.
"The position hasn't even been advertised.
"It's a deliberate attempt to destroy the VFF."
Livestock Group vice-president and Tallangatta farmer Peter Star said there were people opposed to the changes and they should be afforded the equal right, through the VFF, to contact members.
"At a time when the VFF are supposedly short-staffed, obviously one of the staff has had to take the time and belt all of this out," Mr Star said.
Those opposed to the constitutional changes had not been able to get access to membership lists, he said.
"The other side of the argument should have the opportunity to put their opinion out, under the same format, through the VFF," he said.
"If it's not allowed, as far as I am concerned, it's an abuse of the rights of VFF members."
He described "a lot of the changes to the constitution as disgusting".
The VFF's 45th AGM will be held on Tuesday 20 February 2024 at 10:30am at the Telstra Customer Insight Centre Theatre, Level 1, 242 Exhibition Street, Melbourne.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.