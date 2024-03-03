Stock & Land
Home/News

NFF president weighs in on VFF row, describing it as 'sad'

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 3 2024 - 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NFF president David Jochinke commented on the conflict within the VFF. Picture by Bree Swift
NFF president David Jochinke commented on the conflict within the VFF. Picture by Bree Swift

National Farmers' Federation (NFF) president David Jochinke, Horsham, has described the row within the Victorian Farmers' Federation (VFF) as "sad" and called for a resolution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.