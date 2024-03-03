NFF president weighs in on VFF row, describing it as 'sad'

National Farmers' Federation (NFF) president David Jochinke, Horsham, has described the row within the Victorian Farmers' Federation (VFF) as "sad" and called for a resolution.
Responding to questions about the VFF conflict at a Farm Tender conference in Marnoo on Friday, Mr Jochinke said he hoped the issues would get "sorted soon".
The conference hosted more than 200 interstate farmer attendees and saw presentations on farm finance, politics, succession, inputs and the land market.
Mr Jockinke joined the conference via video call and was interviewed on a range of issues by Farm Tender chief executive Dwain Duxson.
The VFF internal conflict has resulted from some members' criticism of the organisation's president and board.
The disgruntlement has continued following the organisation's annual general meeting two weeks ago.
Mr Jochinke said he gave 10 years of involvement to the VFF, culminating as president, before his progression to NFF ranks.
"All I'm going to say is keep the conversations going and don't give up hope," he said.
"It has had a very strong history.
"There's a lot of people in the room that probably agree that it's sad.
"I just hope that it gets sorted out soon."
One of the VFF members still frustrated by the VFF's leadership, Andrew Weidemann, Rupanyup, also spoke at Friday's conference.
Speaking to Stock & Land, he said members in the area were "very frustrated" with the current situation.
"Whether that be with the management, the board management, the leadership of the organisation, whatever we want to call it," he said.
The Grain Producers Australia's (GPA) founding director said that while the VFF row continues, members on the ground were just getting on with business.
"We had our conference of the grains industry this week and moved to put some resources into our farm that had been collected previously," he said.
"We want to continue that because we know advocacy comes at a cost."
Mr Weidemann said if the VFF wanted to get good people, then it had to be able to elect leaders that had the support on the ground.
"There's not much point trying to put people up on a pedestal if they haven't got a support network around them," he said.
"That's what you got to have.
"If you haven't got that support network in place, then you're going to struggle."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.