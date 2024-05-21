Stock & Land
Victorians are the 'bees knees' in protecting and promoting the pollinators

May 21 2024 - 2:00pm
Victorian-based bee research and promotion body Wheen Bee has been awarded the Golden Bee. The award was presented to chief executive Fiona Chambers. Pictures by Paul Benjamin and the Republic of Slovenia Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food.
Australian charity the Wheen Bee Foundation, Yendon, Victoria,has won a coveted global prize for outstanding achievements in the preservation, promotion and research of bees and other pollinators.

