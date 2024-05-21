Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Farmers urged to have their say on new planning rules for Hepburn Shire

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 21 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood is urging farmers in the council area to have their say on the proposed agricultural and rural land strategy. Pictures supplied
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood is urging farmers in the council area to have their say on the proposed agricultural and rural land strategy. Pictures supplied

A Victorian central highlands shire is urging farmers to have their say on what one small scale berry grower has described as a "blunt approach" to protecting valuable agricultural land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.