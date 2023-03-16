Stock & Land
Home/News

Ensay Newcomen Hereford stud sells top-priced bull to YavenVale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 16 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcomen Hereford stud principal Barry Newcomen and stud master Tom King, Ensay, with the top-priced $17,000 bull which was bought by YavenVale Herefords, Adelong, NSW. Pictures by Bryce Eishold.

*45 of 64 bulls sold to $17,000, av $8288

Victorian high country beef operation Newcomen Herefords has sold its top-priced bull to a NSW stud which, in return, sold its 2022 sale-topping bull to the Ensay stud a little more than a year ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.