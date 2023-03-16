A camera is never too far away from amateur photographer Tricia Grant when she is travelling through rural Victoria.
The Rosebud-based retired nurse occasionally farm-sits for friends, including Louise Brooks and Bevan Brinkley, who run a grass-fattening operation at Inverloch.
"I used to farm-sit their property at Tooradin and occasionally look after her place at Inverloch," Ms Grant said.
"I love taking photos whenever I can, whenever I'm on farms, and this would have to be one of the nicest photos I've taken."
The image of the dam, green grass and trees captured on the South Gippsland property, Brinook, can also be viewed upside down - in fact, it is hard to distinguish the top of the photo given the stillness of the dam.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
