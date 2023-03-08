The lamb market suffered a price correction as it treads a fine line between supply and demand.
While lamb kill has lifted in the past few weeks, not all buyers are operating to capacity at saleyards, as strong numbers flow direct and on forward contracts.
The latest Meat & Livestock Australia production figures are tracking higher than 2022 and five-year average levels.
East coast slaughter numbers lifted compared to the previous week to total 336,172.
A dry autumn may see lambs turned off early if producers are relying on grass to finish stock.
Saleyard prices, however, have been inconsistent in the past week, with some centres that lacked quality hit harder.
Examples of this were Wagga Wagga, NSW, Yass, NSW, and Griffith, NSW, where discounting of up to $20 a head was evident.
Many of these heavy slaughter lambs at these sales slipped below 800 cents a kilogram carcase weight, according to the National Livestock Reporting Service.
Bidding at saleyards on Monday was erratic, with the market at Bendigo opening cheaper.
Buyers gave some support to the top pens in each agent's run but, despite this the sale lost its mojo.
Where the market hit a hurdle was for lambs between the 26-30kg range, with rates falling $20 to average 763c/kg.
Trade lambs were generally $10 cheaper, with the better-presented 21-24kg lambs making $166-$184.
Two major supermarkets were absent and other key domestic buyers also didn't make it to the sale.
This resulted in heavy trade lambs weighing 24-26kg being discounted $10-$18.
There were some improved sales for store lambs that offered big numbers of one-mark lines.
Lambs with weight and frame made from $106-$154.
The sheep market showed signs of strengthening as more buyers entered the fray.
Trade mutton gained $3, selling from $59-$91.
Strong northern competition was the basis for a strengthening price trend across heavy categories.
Rates climbed $20, with heavy ewe mutton averaging 330-400c/kg.
Competition at the Ballarat lamb market fluctuated, opening softer before improving and then dropping back again.
So, within a single sale there can be differing outcomes for similar style and weighted lambs.
Burst of bidding was mostly for big, super-heavy lambs and despite this rates dipped $10-$15.
The lambs struggling for buyer support on the day were those weighing 27-30kg that are falling between domestic and export orders.
These lambs sold from $206-$240.
Neat trade lambs softened $3-$6, averaging 780c/kg.
Sheep prices rallied $3-$13, with the market averaging 348-414c/kg.
